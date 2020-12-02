Whoa, Lin Wood to Gov Kemp: I know what you did

A fiery Lin Wood said at the presser/rally in Georgia today that Governor Kemp took money from China. Wood basically called Kemp a criminal.

He said he knows about defamation. “I’ve defended clients and I am here to tell you Gov. Kemp took money from Dominion and he won’t sue me because I know what he did.” Wood said Dominion is 75% owned by Chinese communists.

He claimed Trump won over 400 Electoral votes, including California. That’s not believable, but who am I to say.

Sidney Powell said she has evidence of buying votes, ballots coming from Mexico, ballots from foreign countries, ballots traveling across state lines after being counterfeited, and more. She said Georgia was rife with voter fraud. Go to about 39:00 and about 1:14:

