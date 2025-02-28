WHOA! Public Battle Between Zelensky and the US Administration, “You’re Gambling with WWIII”

The Trump administration is being very transparent with the American people, which is why this diplomacy is being acted out in public. It is quite stunning and revealing. A rough transcript follows the clip.

People should keep in mind that President Zelensky has tried to force NATO into the war and he told us not to be afraid of nuclear war. We need to know how the Ukrainian people feel. Is this who they want representing them? We should know the answer.

It looks like Zelensky came over to embarrass and weaken President Trump into accepting his terms for peace. He knows Democrats and their media will always side against Donald Trump. Then he filibustered when President Trump or Vice President Vance made points.

See what you think.

Watch:

Watch this carefully. Very important.

pic.twitter.com/wdM3XdbrH1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

Rough Transcript

Trump: Get this thing over … see the hatred he’s got for Putin. It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate. He’s got tremendous hatred, and I understand that, but I can tell you, the other side isn’t exactly in love with you know, him, either.

So it’s not a question of alignment. I have to, I’m in line with the world; I want to get the things that I’m aligned with Europe; I want to see if we can get this thing done. You want me to be tough? I could be tougher than any human being you’ve ever seen. I’d be so tough, but you’re never going to get a deal that way. So that’s the way it goes.

Vance: I will respond to this. So look, for four years the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy.

We tried the pathway of Joe Biden, of thumping our chest and pretending that the President of the United States’ words mattered more than the President of the United States’ actions.

What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy? That’s what President Trump is doing.

Zelensky: Can I ask you? Yeah, okay, he occupied it, our parts, big parts of Ukraine, part of East and Crimea. So he occupied it in 2014, so during a lot of years, I’m not speaking about just Biden, but those time was Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now President Trump. And God bless, now President Trump will stop him.

But during 2014 nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took, he killed people.

…

But during 2014 till 2022 Yeah. What the situation the same, that people are been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversation – my bilateral conversation – and we signed with him. Me, like a new president in 2019, I signed with him, the deal. I signed with him, Macron, and Merkel.

[Zelensky is leaving out the fact that Merkel and Macron lied, admitted they lied about the deal. The deal was in secret to give Ukraine time to build their army. The firing back-and forth never stopped on either side.]

We signed ceasefire, ceasefire. All of them told me that he will never go. We signed him with gas contract. Gas contract, yes, but after that, he broken this ceasefire. He killed our people, and he didn’t exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he didn’t do it. What kind of diplomacy, you are speaking about; What; What do you mean?

Trump: I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country.

Vance: Yes. But he, Mr. President, he Mr. President, Mr. President, with respect.

I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring it into this, coming to Ukraine…

Zelensky: … That you say what problems we have?

Vance: I have been to, I have actually, I’ve actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour. Mr. President. Do you disagree that you’ve had problems like bringing people in your military, and do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to trying to prevent the destruction of your country.

Zelensky: A lot of questions. Let’s start from the beginning. Sure. First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you, but you have nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future. God bless you.

Trump: You don’t know that.

Zelensky: God bless you. I’m blessed.

Trump: Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. I’m not telling you, you’re in no position to dictate that exactly. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and have a very strong influence. You’re right now not in a very good position.

[Zelensky continually interrupted]

You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. Examples were right about the very beginning of the war, not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now with us, you start having cards right now, you’re gambling millions of people, you’re gambling with World War Three. You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have.

Vance: Have you said, thank you once, no, in this entire meeting, you said … you went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.

Zelensky: Please. You think that, if you will speak very loudly about the war. You

Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. He’s not speaking loudly. Your country is in big trouble. No, no, you’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble. I know you’re not winning. No, you’re not winning this. I, You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.

Zelensky: Okay, because of Mr. President, we are staying in our country, staying strong. From the very beginning of the war, we’ve been alone, and we are thankful. I said, thanks. You haven’t released the cabinet.

[Zelensky continually interrupted.]

Trump: We gave you, stupid president, $350 billion, military equipment, you and [your men are] brave. But they had to use our military if you didn’t have our military equipment, have our military equipment. This war would have been over in two weeks. In three days.

Zelensky: I heard it from Putin – in three days.

Vance: This is something maybe less in two weeks. Of course, yes, it’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this. Say thank you, except America, except that there are disagreements, and let’s go litigate those disagreements, rather than trying to fight it out in the American media. When you’re wrong, we know that you’re wrong,

Trump: but you see, I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on. I think it’s very important. That’s why I kept this going so long. You have to be thankful you don’t have the cards. You’re buried there. You people [are dying]. …you’re running low on soldiers. You’re running low on soldiers. It would be a damn good then you tell us, I don’t want to cease fire. I don’t want to ceasefire. I want to go and I wanted this look, if you could get a ceasefire right now, and [I’d] tell you take it so the bullets stop flying and your men stop getting killed.

And you meant stuff, of course, we want to stop the war, but because you get a cease fire faster than any agreement.

The disagreement continued along the same lines. Obama gave sheets and Trump gave javelins.

