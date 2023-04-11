Whole Foods Flees Downtown San Francisco – Too Dangerous

According to The San Francisco Standard, City Hall officials predict a nearly $800 million deficit in the city’s budget. Stores like a brand new Whole Foods are fleeing, and luxury housing can’t make it. It’s too dangerous in a city that should be the safest in the country. It’s now a third world Democrat city.

Downtown Whole Foods Closes After Only One Year

After only one year, the new Whole Foods in San Francisco is closing. The employees don’t feel safe and are afraid to come to work.

An enormous Whole Foods in downtown San Francisco that opened just last year is closing — perhaps temporarily. The company said rampant crime in the area forced it to shut down.

A Whole Foods spokesperson said that the nearly 65,000-square foot location at Trinity Place in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood shut its doors Monday to “ensure the safety” of its employees. The spokesperson added that it was a “difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being.” Affected employees will be transferred to nearby stores.

“We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. “If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.”

Deteriorating street conditions around drug use and crime near the grocery store led to the Whole Foods location closing its doors, according to The San Francisco Standard.

According to one of the store’s managers, the beleaguered grocery store on Market Street slashed its operating hours due to “high theft” and hostile visitors in October of last year. And in November, the store enforced new bathroom rules after syringes and pipes were found in the restroom.

It was to be its flagship store!

Whole Foods is closing five other stores: Montgomery and Mobile, Ala.; Tarzana, Calif.; Brookline, Mass.; and two locations in Chicago, according to Whole Foods. They close when there is no growth potential.

While San Fran, where Gavin Newsom once served as mayor, goes Third World, Gov. Newsom’s playing pandering political games.

#BREAKING: New Video – Children Walk Through Sea of Homeless Drug Addicts in San Francisco After Being Dismissed From School. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/iddzJXzLzc — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 11, 2022

San Francisco is a failed city. It cannot protect the safety of its residents, tourists, or businesses. Gov. @GavinNewsom needs to halt his presidential run and send in the national guard to shut down the dangerous and deadly open air drug markets.pic.twitter.com/q9x6Wwze8S — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 11, 2023

Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we’re also well aware of problems they’ve experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them. (2/7) — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 10, 2023

The Developer who Surrendered His Housing Project to the Lender for $100

A developer behind a stalled effort to build a 40-story housing high-rise in Downtown San Francisco has given the property up to its lender. It is a sign of growing distress in the city’s real estate market.

According to city records, Build Inc. owed more than $44 million in debt to lender Washington Capital Management Inc. and gave up the property for a nominal $100 fee. Build Inc. and Washington Capital Management did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s not only Whole Foods. You can’t build luxury dwellings in dangerous San Francisco due to their horrendous leaders in their one-party city and state.

