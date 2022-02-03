Whoopi Still Thinks the Holocaust Wasn’t About Race

By
M Dowling
-
0

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for saying the Holocaust wasn’t about race, adding it was about man’s inhumanity to man. Her argument it seems is that it was white people against white people. That’s not how Hitler viewed them. He saw them as an inferior race of Semites.

It was all about race and only about race.

She wasn’t just suspended. The network said she was told to go home and think about what she said, basically embarrassing her.

According to the New York Post, Goldberg was “livid” after learning of her suspension.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” an anonymous source told the Post. “She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show with [Stephen] Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

The Post reported that Goldberg is threatening to leave “The View” altogether.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source told the outlet. But then she went on Colbert’s vile program.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision. That’s ironic given that they try to get people canceled almost daily. 

She Still Believes It Wasn’t About Race

When Goldberg appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night, she basically repeated the comments that got her in trouble. Whoopi sees everything in terms of race and the race that is persecuted is the black race.

Colbert asked Goldberg whether she understood that the Nazis considered their hatred of Jews a racial issue.

“The Nazis lied,” Goldberg said. “It wasn’t. They had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people.”

She really doesn’t get it. Whoopi is ignorant, but her ignorance is damaging.

Watch:

Ben Shapiro is Jewish so we thought his comments deserved a reading.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply