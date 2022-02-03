Whoopi Still Thinks the Holocaust Wasn’t About Race

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for saying the Holocaust wasn’t about race, adding it was about man’s inhumanity to man. Her argument it seems is that it was white people against white people. That’s not how Hitler viewed them. He saw them as an inferior race of Semites.

It was all about race and only about race.

She wasn’t just suspended. The network said she was told to go home and think about what she said, basically embarrassing her.

According to the New York Post, Goldberg was “livid” after learning of her suspension.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” an anonymous source told the Post. “She followed their playbook. She went on ‘The Late Show with [Stephen] Colbert’ and then apologized again on ‘The View’ the next day.”

The Post reported that Goldberg is threatening to leave “The View” altogether.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source told the outlet. But then she went on Colbert’s vile program.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision. That’s ironic given that they try to get people canceled almost daily.

She Still Believes It Wasn’t About Race

When Goldberg appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night, she basically repeated the comments that got her in trouble. Whoopi sees everything in terms of race and the race that is persecuted is the black race.

Colbert asked Goldberg whether she understood that the Nazis considered their hatred of Jews a racial issue.

“The Nazis lied,” Goldberg said. “It wasn’t. They had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because most of the Nazis were white people, and most of the people they were attacking were white people.”

She really doesn’t get it. Whoopi is ignorant, but her ignorance is damaging.

Watch:

Ben Shapiro is Jewish so we thought his comments deserved a reading.

Whoopi Goldberg explaining that the Holocaust wasn’t about race because these were “two groups of white people” isn’t just insipid, it’s insidious. It’s downplaying the minority status of Jews in order to uphold bullshit intersectional arguments that justify anti-Semitism today. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

The intersectional argument is that Jews are white people, and that Jews are disproportionately successful thanks to “white supremacy.” Because racism is “animus plus power,” and Jews are powerful because they are white, anti-Semitism from non-white supremacists isn’t bigotry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

This logic is why the Left will condemn anti-Semitic attacks like the one at the Tree of Life but quickly memory hole anti-Semitic attacks by Black Hebrew Israelites in NJ or radical Muslims in TX. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

This logic is also why the Left will embrace and/or justify radical Islamists who wish to destroy the State of Israel rather than siding with a liberal democracy that includes a significant Muslim minority. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

Anti-Semitism, in this theory, is only present when it springs from actual white supremacists. Other acts of anti-Semitism are just a reflection of the dispossessed lashing out against those who have more institutional power. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

The attempt to abstract the causes of the Holocaust from Jew-hatred to “man’s inhumanity to man” is actually a way of obscuring and covering for anti-Semitism. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2022

