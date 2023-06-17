Whopping 83% of Voters Say DJT Should Stay in the Race

An NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist College poll released on Friday found a whopping 83% of Republicans say Donald Trump should stay in the race.

“In light of former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a Florida grand jury, Trump’s GOP base remains steadfast in its support for the former president,” the pollsters reported. “Most Republicans believe Trump should remain in the race, and his favorability among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents remains strong.”

Democrats (87%) and nearly six in ten independents (58%) said Trump should end his campaign.

The Independents’ views are concerning since they decide the general election. However, it’s way too early to hang a hat on this. The trials haven’t even begun, and these aren’t the best pollsters.

Nearly 50% of voters believe Donald Trump did something illegal, 26% thought he did nothing wrong, and 22% said he did something unethical.

It was divided along party lines with 78% of Democrats believing he did something illegal, and only 8% saying he did nothing wrong; 50% of Republicans said he did nothing wrong and 13% said he did something illegal.

Considering that every mainstream media outlet except Newsmax and OANN is ripping him apart, that’s not bad.

NPR/MARIST POLL: (Republicans) — 83% want Trump to continue to run for president despite the indictment. — 64% will likely support Trump over another Republican candidate. — Trump’s net favorability among Republicans up 14 points from February https://t.co/rmL4gn0c82 pic.twitter.com/YHa5gqri1h — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 16, 2023

.@NPR/@NewsHour/@MaristPoll Trump has been indicted by a Florida grand jury. From what you’ve read or heard about these charges, do you think he should…? Voters

Drop out of the race 56%

Continue to run for president 43% % Drop out/Continue to run

Dem 87/12

GOP 17/83

Ind 58/41 pic.twitter.com/xMV4t184vC — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) June 16, 2023

.@NPR/@NewsHour/@MaristPoll: From what you have read or heard about investigations into Trump, do you think he’s done something…? Voters

Illegal 49%

Unethical 22%

Nothing wrong 26% Dem

Illegal 78%

Unethical 14%

Nothing wrong 8% GOP

Illegal 13%

Unethical 33%

Nothing wrong 50% pic.twitter.com/YBNoxXTZ30 — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) June 16, 2023

