Why Did Nikki Haley Burn Her Bridges With Trump Supporters?

Nikki Haley burned her bridges with Donald Trump and his supporters on Sunday. Why? Obviously, she is not trying to become president in the usual way. She has no clear path. Is she simply working for the establishment, or is she figuring she can win without Trump supporters, as she has suggested?

Is there a Plan B should Trump win? I do believe the McConnell RINOs are involved in plans to take down Donald Trump, but I could be wrong.

SUNDAY’S INTERVIEW IS PLAN A

Nikki Haley’s campaign against Donald Trump went nuclear in her “Meet The Press” interview on Sunday when she said: “I absolutely trust the jury.”

We don’t know what the jury heard, and they weren’t hearing the original case of whether Donald Trump sexually assaulted her. However, to award her $83.3 million is a verdict that could only come from hate. There was no basis for it.

No one trusts that jury.

Her comment was well-planned by someone smarter than she is. This is an alleged Republican debunking his claim that the trial was a political witch-hunt. She is actively trying to dismantle that argument.

Haley has posted similar suggestions on X. The former UN bureaucrat has to know that she won’t win Trump supporters, so what is she gunning for?

She continued. “I think that they made their decision based on the evidence,” she added, in case we missed her point.

In addition, on Sunday, Haley threw out every possible attack against Trump for media consumption. She warned that “chaos” follows him, and he’s unfit, in decline, unhinged. She suggested he’s racist, adding he’s too old, a loser who lost elections, dishonest, and goes on “unhinged rants.”

These are Democrat and RINO talking points. The Democrats and RINOs are fighting for their survival — against the people.

“I do think that he surrounds himself in chaos, and we can’t be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and be in chaos,” she said on Sunday. “I do think that these court cases are distracting not just to the American people but to him himself, which is keeping him from talking about what really matters. That’s exactly why I don’t think he should be president.”

“With Donald Trump, Republicans have lost almost every competitive election,” she said in a Tuesday night speech in New Hampshire that enraged Trump. “We lost the Senate, we lost the House, we lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020, and we lost in 2022.”

Actually, Mitch McConnell poured money into non-Trump candidates and made sure to lose Georgia by giving out a paltry sum from the COVID stimulus.

Nikki is throwing every talking point out there. Trump should ignore her and talk about his successes.

By the way, she claims we need a border bill. Haley ignored the poison pills she knows full well are in the border bill. The establishment is trying to sneak in border reform we don’t need or want under the guise of closing the border.

So, what’s Hailey’s plan? Take down Trump no matter what? She’d prefer Biden? Probably.

