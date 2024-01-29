Leaker of Trump Tax Records Sentenced as Judge Compares It to J6

What you did in targeting the sitting president of the United States was an attack on our constitutional democracy. [It’s a constitutional Republic]

According to NBC News, ex-IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in prison for releasing thousands of tax records for Donald Trump and billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October, and prosecutors sought the statutory maximum of five years in federal prison, saying that he “abused his position by unlawfully disclosing thousands of Americans’ federal tax returns and other private financial information to multiple news organizations.” Prosecutors said that Littlejohn “weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal, political agenda, believing that he was above the law.”

THE JUDGE COMPARES IT TO J6

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes sentenced Littlejohn at a hearing at the federal courthouse in Washington. He will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

“You can be an outstanding person and commit bad acts,” Reyes said. “What you did in targeting the sitting president of the United States was an attack on our constitutional democracy,” she added.

The judge compared Littlejohn’s actions to those of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, noting that “your actions were also a threat to our democracy.”

“It engenders the same fear that January 6 does,” Reyes added.

IT WAS OUT OF MORALITY

Littlejohn, 38, briefly addressed the court before receiving his sentence, saying that he “acted out of a sincere but misguided belief that I was serving the public.”

“Taxpayers deserved to know how easy it was for the wealthy to avoid paying into the system,” Littlejohn added, saying he believes that Americans make their best decisions when properly informed.

“I made my decision with the full knowledge that I would likely end up in a courtroom,” he said.

