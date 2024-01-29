GOP Senators Insist on the Really Terrible Bad Border Deal

GOP senators are allegedly blaming Donald Trump for the border deal impasse in the House. Donald Trump has recommended the House not pass the bill because the bill codifies massive illegal immigration.

This is the comment the GOP senators are using to blame Trump:

“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The senators are also allegedly saying that Trump said he wanted Congress to act, and they are acting. Trump certainly didn’t mean this.

Senator Lankford, whose party has canceled him, at least for now, said that the goal would be to have zero immigration eventually. No one believes that. Allowing 5000 to 8500 illegal aliens to pour in before the borders close temporarily is not a way to close the border. We know how to close the border. Donald Trump has shown us how.

The bill increases legal immigration, gives illegal immigrants instant work permits, sets up faster processing of illegals. We don’t even know who they are. And it has an amnesty provision. All Donald Trump is doing is speaking for the majority of Americans, even plenty of Democrats who don’t want to admit it.

The GOP senators are now claiming that the only reason Donald Trump is doing this is so he can run on it for election. Basically, the GOP leadership is betraying us. It’s not all of the senators, but it is the McConnell senators.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday blasted Trump’s so-called motivation as “appalling.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said Republicans would make a serious mistake by walking away from the border deal in the belief that it will somehow help Trump beat Biden in the November election.

“If we fail to get this passed, I’m going to file exactly the same bill if Trump wins and we have a majority of the Senate. I’ll guarantee you that everybody who’s against it. It’s all about politics and not having the courage to respectfully disagree with President Trump and tell him: ‘This will help him.’ He has requested it before,” Tillis said.

“I didn’t come here to have a president as a boss or a candidate as a boss. I came here to pass good, solid policy that will help a president who is serious [about] securing the border,” he said.

Now you know who McConnell’s senators are and why they fought Donald Trump every step of the way. Lankford tried to push amnesty through in 2018. That’s who these people are. That would give Democrats their permanent electoral majority. This is why they wouldn’t fight for a wall or help as these millions come across the border. They’ve been mostly silent. It’s clear this is what they want. They want exactly what the Democrats want. They all want what the donors want.

Senator Ted Cruz said we don’t need a border deal. We don’t. We need the damn borders closed as the law requires you half-witted fools.

