Why I am disgusted with USWNT

By
Guest Post
-
0
26

by Peter Prange

All wore warm-up jackets that did not display the USA but Black Lives Matter.

US Soccer star Megan Rapinoe would support trans athletes on the USWNT roster: “I  see trans women as real women.”

Only 2 OF 11 STOOD  (Those I could see on the sideline kneeled!)

Dallas boys team of 15-year-olds (it appears it was a high-level club team) beat USWNT 5-2 in an informal warm-up game in 2017.

Pictures show a size difference to Rapinoe, who is 5’ 7.’’

Editor Designates USWNT A Clown World Class Team


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments