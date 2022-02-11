Pentagon Pushes CRT in All Decisions – We’ll Never Win a War Again

Radical leftist Bishop Garrison, the senior advisor to the secretary of defense for human capital and diversity, equity, and inclusion, drew up an outline for a Department of Defense article describing how the US military needs diversity, equity, and inclusion (CRT) in all decision making.

Garrison said that around 41 percent of military members identify as members of minority groups, with these groups growing larger in the future. He wants more minorities and wants to find out why they’re not getting promotions. Their numbers thin as they go through the ranks.

Garrison wants diversity, equity, and inclusion to be a part of all decisions in the military.

“I would hope that as many leaders and members of the total force as possible see [diversity, equity, and inclusion] efforts as a force multiplier,” he said.

Garrison said he wants these leaders and members of the force to see the program as a way to make the US military more successful in achieving critical missions and in making forces more lethal.

He said that while bringing in more talent is the goal for any program when the military gets recruits from diverse backgrounds, innovative thoughts and ideas would be brought in as well.

“I want people to see [diversity, equity, and inclusion] as another tool in the toolkit and another way of solving these problems,” he said.

“It’s not just something that has to be done because of some type of cultural ideology or culture wars that are going on — that’s not the case at all. It is, again, not diversity for diversity’s sake,” Garrison said.

The Pentagon has been pushing an extreme version of critical race theory into the armed forces.

Garrison, the self-described inclusive guy, has previously called all Trump supporters “racists” and supported The New York Times’ 1619 Project. Pentagon officials said they would use private companies to conduct the surveillance to deflect any First Amendment objections.

Garrison is the racist. He wants white conservative men or just white men out of the military. CRT is anti-white and unAmerican. Equity is Marxist-based as is CRT.

