Trump Suggests Who Really Runs the US Government

During an interview this week, Glenn Beck asked Donald Trump who the real president of the United States is and his answer might surprise you. Given his four years in the White House, his experience in the swamp is important. Some might think it is Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, or even Barack Obama. That isn’t what Donald Trump thinks.

“Well, I think it’s a committee of people, and they might not even know who the committee is. They may not even know themselves. Does that make sense?

“It’s a group of people that are in different levels of DC, and they surround a man that was not the most capable person, by the way, never was, right? But certainly not anymore.

“…she’s [Kamala] worse than he is. She’s worse than he is. And the difference is she was a believer. You know, she was a believer for a long time. She was a Marxist, right? for a long time.

“She’s further left than Bernie. You’ve heard that many times… but she’s further left than Pocahontas. Okay, Pocahontas is probably further left than Bernie. …and she’s considered the most left in the entire Senate, and not the smartest, not by any means the smartest, in fact, maybe the opposite.”

That is what people call the Deep State or the agency bureaucrats who have way too much freedom to control their little worlds. Marxists have been hiring them for over a decade now so they are in control deep into each government agency.

However, who sets the Marxist theme running through government? The Oval Office Marxists? The DNC? Obama from his basement?

