Why Memorial Day

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” ~ Franklin D. Roosevelt

This is why we set this day aside:

Memorial Day: Remembering the former Syracuse basketball players who died in military service https://t.co/qP9EkLgAQv — Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) May 25, 2020

This Memorial Day weekend, I’m going to spend my time contemplating how, after making multiple trips into a burning Bradley to save his boys, SFC Alwyn Cashe still hasn’t been awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. He died for his brothers; it wasn’t a merciful death. pic.twitter.com/SmU6qA7oY7 — Nick, a fudd cuz he digs corners (@TheNumba1Guy) May 21, 2020

Memorial Day: 5 courageous women who died in service https://t.co/awTe3sUHYr via @MikaKYV365 — Cristine Hamilton (@cristy_hamilton) May 22, 2020

This was my uncle PFC Stanley Floyd, Died in combat on July 9 1944 in France,

Buried in the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy France.

All gave some and some gave all.

This is what memorial Day is all about pic.twitter.com/mPVbblYqdw — bill floyd (@surffishen) May 25, 2020

Happy Memorial Day Weekend! Hope you guys are enjoying the beautiful day. Let’s not forget to honor and mourn the military personnel who had died while serving in the United States Armed Forces for our FREEDOM! Like this true HERO! pic.twitter.com/DfkQSP6A3G — The Pack (@AllOutBaseball) May 24, 2020

Maybe it’s a good thing we have fewer parties and BBQs on Memorial Day- the better to think of and mourn the warriors over the centuries who’ve died for us. I’ve a special place in my heart for the fallen of the Battle of Kamdesh. Afghanistan. October 3, 2009. @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/EI5tUHTrLO — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) May 24, 2020

Charles Keating IV. “Chuck Heavy”. His laugh was contagious. Life of the party. He was killed placing himself in danger so that his Team wouldn’t have to. Navy Cross recipient. Epic hero, husband, son, brother. pic.twitter.com/uFj0ROOnSb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brett Marihugh. The most motivating and entertaining guy in our BUD/S class. Told stories for hours about his time as a cop before he joined. He pretended to be a doctor so he could visit my hospital room in Afghanistan and check up on me after I got hit by an IED. pic.twitter.com/OzraXYQDp4 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Tom Fouke. My old roommate. Dear friend. The gentlest big guy I ever knew. He raised an Argentine Horned frog named Lester when we lived together. Loved life, loved Metallica. World would be a better place with him in it. pic.twitter.com/xX7z0DsFIm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brad Cavner. Cool, collected, and a great operator. Brad taught me to shoot left-handed after I lost my right eye, and spent countless hours getting my CQC skills back up to speed. “It’s about the Brotherhood.” pic.twitter.com/a7aFMbZRD9 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Kevin Ebbert. My roommate in BUD/S. One of the smartest, most capable, kindest SEALs I ever knew. Skilled medic, loving husband. Missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/FyKdSxf3Kx — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Dave Warsen. All American. Spent a lot of time together on our deployment to Afghanistan. When not on missions, we’d hit the volleyball court (half sand, half rocks). Strongest guy in the platoon, and also the happiest. Truly loved and missed. pic.twitter.com/Ufq7flyzOk — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Pat Feeks. One of the best JTACs out there. Best story teller I ever met (those who knew him will understand!). Loyal friend, husband, brother, and son. He always showed up when you asked him to. pic.twitter.com/p2sjVNPX8t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Brendan Looney. Did our first deployment together at SEAL Team 3. One of the best and most respected leaders on the Team. Husband, son, and brother. “Be Strong. Be accountable. Never complain.” pic.twitter.com/TsIuRPOkem — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/AaImxkgRtQ — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) May 25, 2020