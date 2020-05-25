83 ballots left atop a single, elderly lady’s mailbox in LA, but it can’t be voter fraud

Jerry Mosna found 83 mail-in ballots shipped to his apartment complex in San Pedro, California this weekend. All 83 ballots were sent to the same address where a single 89-year-old woman lives.

But, don’t worry, it couldn’t be voter fraud. Democrats say there is no voter fraud.

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office is investigating the incident, but, without evidence, they said it appears to be an isolated situation tied to a system error causing all those duplicate ballots. [Except, they were all addressed to different people]

None of the government workers noticed.

What else could it possibly be? It’s not like anyone would send them to an elderly lady and grab them upon arrival.

A neighbor took the ballots to the Los Angeles Police Department, hoping they would investigate.

Instead, the police sent them to the post office to report the incident.

Because no one cares enough?

The neighbor, Jerry Mosna of San Pedro found the two stacks of ballots on top of his mailbox on Saturday. All of the 83 ballots were unused and addressed to different people, all supposedly living in an apartment he knows to be occupied by a single, 89-year-old, neighbor.

“I think this is spooky,” Mosna told Fox News. “All the different names, none we recognize, all at one address.”

“Yes, there is voter fraud. We saw it with our own eyes,” another neighbor, John Cracchiolo said.

In a statement, the unionized post office said: “We are carefully reviewing our records and gathering information to fully identify what took place. Our preliminary assessment is that this appears to be an isolated situation related to a system error that occurred causing duplicate ballots to be issued to an address entered for a single voter. We are working directly with the system vendor to ensure the issue is addressed and to identify any similar occurrences.”

There are “relatively few” of these incidences, the postal service claims. And you can use that with $1.50 and a mask to get on a subway in New York.