Why Taking Russia Off SWIFT or Relying on the Ruble Is a Fool’s Game?

Americans need another perspective of what is going to happen with Russia, Ukraine, and Asia now that the sanctions are leveled. It’s not what you will hear in the media or out of the White House. This is the other analysis, the one no longer presented by US media.

The Duran begins the clip below by discussing the sanctions. The Ruble will cause inflation but for the most part, Russians aren’t traveling internationally and only care about its value in Russia, Duran says.

Rubles are a minor currency when it comes to investment portfolios. Most people who own Rubles are Russians. Russians can handle any bank runs.

As for SWIFT, he says the West didn’t sanction oil and gas and that tells Russia they won’t, and they can’t because of the hardship it will cause. The export revenue will continue for Russia and as the Ruble falls, the price of oil will rise. Nothing lost!

The country is self-sufficient in food and energy. They won’t suffer in essential staples.

Alexander Duran believes it shows the world what it’s willing to do to control governments. SWIFT will only be seen as the EU system. He says it will greatly accelerate the end of using the EU system. Duran said this is their globalist ideology at work.

THEY HAVE NO CARDS TO PLAY

They’ve thrown everything at Russia and they can’t cut off its oil and gas exports and minerals, and so on, because it will be much too destructive.

He doesn’t see it working and there is nothing left for them to do.

The effect is going to affect the West, specifically the EU at first, and trade more than Russia. It will result in higher prices. A lot of people will be pushed into hardship.

Russia will see this as an attack. The Central banks and Russian corporates have pushed for less reliance on currency and have been piling up gold. It also gives Russia an excuse to not pay back loans.

He thinks China will buy the Ruble. India might sign up with this side as well.

He doesn’t believe there will be a regime change as the West hopes [absurdly hopes]. More than 70% of Russians support Putin.

THE PROBLEM OF SWIFT

Parallel systems to SWIFT will now progress. Banks have told them not to take Russia off SWIFT because they will lose track of how money flows around the world. SWIFT will become only a Western system as other systems rival it.

There is nothing left for the West to do and we don’t know what Russia will do or what China might do for that matter. Russia knew the sanctions that would be leveled.

They have already put flight bans on countries that banned them. Fundamentally, incrementally, they will cancel contracts for gas and reduce oil exports. They will also likely put restrictions on imports from the West.

First, sanctions will affect Europe, then, eventually, the US financial system will contract and restrict money flows. The US will no longer be able to print money or borrow as they have. They have been able to do these things because people around the world use dollars. Short-term, inflation will rise even more. It’s already in double figures.

Germany will get hit hard and all of the EU will. It will be “hideous” for Germany.

Alexander predicted a new greater power will rise up. Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, others will become part of the Asian sphere.

SANCTIONS DON’T WORK

The sanctions didn’t work with Iran, a much weaker economy. It united the people who blamed the West.

Alexander said this was likely strategized with China for a long time and they are on the ready with talking points.

The EU has become too ideological. They can’t rethink their strategies because of their rigid ideology.

THE LIBERAL REPUBLICAN VIEW

George W. Bush’s former Secretary of State, Condoleeza Rice thinks Russian President Putin has gone mad. That’s her opinion, and she would know better than us.

However, from an outsider’s perspective, he’s just the same dangerous dictator he always was. The difference now seems to be the way he was handled. Putin saw the US administration enfeeble the energy sector and beg Russia for oil and he saw how Afghanistan was handled. That signaled to him that this was a good time to get not only what he wanted in Minsk, but perhaps the whole Magilla.

It’s also clear that he has us in a terrible position as much or more than we have him in a bad spot. The ideology now governing the West makes us incredibly weak.

We could well be wrong. It’s never simple in these situations.

As for Putin going mad, he hasn’t. His approach is deranged but he’s smart, in control, and is going for what he has wanted while the opportunity presents itself. He’s had it with the West.

