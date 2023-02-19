Why You Should Be Terrified of What’s to Come

Jafar Panahi interviewed Jordan Peterson for The Rubin Report, and Rubin describes her as “visibly terrified.” The future promises darkness and misery if we are not awake.

Rubin shared the clip below on YouTube.

“Do you think what we did during COVID could usher in our version of a social credit system?” Jafar Panahi asked Jordan Peterson.

“Oh yes, definitely. That’s highly probable,” Peterson answered without hesitation.

Panahi did look terrified. She asked, “And that it will be accepted by many people because of that yearning for safety?”

“They won’t even notice it. You can’t believe how much people don’t know,” Peterson stated.

“People have no idea. It’s like, ‘Well, why not have a digital passport?’ I mean, how convenient. And it’s like, fair enough, you can understand that. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could pay for everything with our phones? It’s like, wouldn’t it be nice if the central government — who is woke-oriented and makes carbon dioxide remediation the priority — knows exactly what you spend on everything so they can target you tax-wise with precision?” he added.

“You can’t imagine how screwed you are. It’s worse than anything Kafka every imagined,” he said. “Because at least with Kafka there were bureaucrats, faceless though they may have been, they’re human. Once the machines can lock you out, oh, you are in such trouble. And we’re speeding towards that with an immense lack of care.”

“You see why it’s important to be awake?”

Can’t you see it? Be terrified now and act or be terrified later., unable to act.

