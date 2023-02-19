Lori Lightfoot Heads for the Curb This Election

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot urged black voters to help her “keep the seat” from falling to white or Hispanic hands. She’s desperate. They seem ready to ditch her and her horrendous policies, but she’s gaslighting them and using the race card to try and put herself over the top.

Jim Geraghty says, “As Lightfoot seeks a second term in the upcoming February 28 election, some business leaders, concerned about the continuing crime wave, want someone better.”

Her chances are slim to none. The findings come from a WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times/Telemundo poll conducted last week.

She can’t beat Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas, who are tied.

Vote for me; I’m the real black person in the race

“Any vote coming from the South Side for somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas,” Lightfoot told a religious congregation.

“If you want them controlling your destiny, then stay home. Then don’t vote. But we’ve got to do better.”

Lightfoot faces eight opponents in the February 28 election as she seeks a second term. Six of her rivals are Black. Some worry about a split in the vote. It’s another talking point. some ministers stood with her as she criticized black candidates for running against her., says KD News.

She spoke in the Greenwood Oasis Church, accompanied by former Black Panther Bobby Rush.

“We need the South Side to come like a mighty roar to the polls,” Lightfoot said. “We don’t need to be the Israelites wandering in the desert for 30 years. We need to get to the promised land right now, right here, and we won’t get there if you don’t vote.”

In 2019, she emerged from a field of 14 candidates with 18% of the vote. Most of the votes came from white lakefront residents, reports KD News. It’s not likely they’ll pull the switch for her again, given the crime problem.

Chuy Garcia says her remarks are disqualifying.

This is disqualifying rhetoric for anyone hoping to lead a Chicago that is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic city. We need unity not division. https://t.co/Cr6AexESLs — Jesús “Chuy” García (@ChuyChicago) February 18, 2023

Clueless

Lightfoot is clueless. She won’t take responsibility for her bad policies. Instead, she’s blaming the police and claiming the solution is to eliminate their physical standards. There are 20% fewer police since she took over, and it’s her fault.

Lori Lightfoot’s idea to bolster CPD staffing is to remove physical standards needed to get into the police academy. She says she’d like to see them get into shape while in the academy. We think that’s a terrible and impractical idea. pic.twitter.com/iQDD9ON2L2 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) February 4, 2023

Black people aren’t happy about her filling their neighborhoods with illegal aliens. They seem ready to kick her to the curb.

Black American residents of Woodlawn in #Chicago are furious @LoriLightfoot went ahead with moving #illegalAliens in a historically Black neighborhood. This is a orchestrated #invasion. #ReparationsNow pic.twitter.com/ql7AtJG9A8 — BlackMarzMedia🇺🇸✊🏾⚡️ (@BlackMarzMedia) February 6, 2023

And she can’t dance.

This is Lori Lightfoot dancing on the graves of the 2,278 homicide victims who have died since she took office:pic.twitter.com/tDKLGUFYMR — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 30, 2023

Paul Vallas is the only decent candidate they have.

