WI rioters tear down statue of anti-slavery Union soldier, beat a state senator

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said officials may activate the National Guard. This comes after riots and Black Lives Matter tore down statues and beat up a State Senator.

The lunatics tore down a statue to Hans Heg, an anti-slavery activist, who died in the Civil War fighting for the union. They also tore down a statue with the state motto, ‘Forward.’

Here they are dragging Hans Christian Heg away:

Statue of Hans Christian Heg, an anti-slavery activist and American Civil War soldier, was beheaded in Madison, Wis. and thrown in the lake. The Forward statue was also toppled. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kx0OTbcMyR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 24, 2020

They viciously beat a Democrat State Senator, Tim Carpenter, who was merely filming the standoff with the police.

The senator said he was punched and kicked in the head, neck, and ribs by 8 to 10 people for trying to capture the scene on video.

“Innocent people are going to get killed,” he said in a social media statement after the incident.

He collapsed at the scene and had to be taken to the hospital.

Video footage showed Carpenter on the ground and a reporter on the scene said his crew called paramedics for the lawmaker.

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Evers should definitely bring in the National Guard.

Evers, a Democrat, said Wednesday morning that what unfolded in Madison “presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property.”

“I want to be clear: violence against any person … is wrong. It should never be tolerated. Any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for all of us, and the people who committed these acts of violence will be held accountable,” he said.

The vandal also tore down a statue of the state motto, ‘Forward.’

The statues have been recovered.

There was more damage, including smashed windows. Officials are evaluating the extent of it.

Calling marches with two radical hate groups can hardly be called peaceful. The entire movement is driven by Marxists, who say they’re Marxists, and who also say they want to overturn our free market system and our culture.

Violence is the next logical step.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020