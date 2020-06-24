Only Whitey has to follow this strong Lincoln County recommendation

Lincoln County, Oregon Health & Human Services officials sent out a “Face Covering Directive” recommending masks at all indoor and outdoor public events if they are within six feet of someone not in the same household.

It was signed by Rebecca Austen, Lincoln County Public Health administrator, and Dr. David Long, Lincoln County Health Officer and it’s voluntary.

However, the exceptions are noteworthy:

Persons with health/medical conditions that preclude or are exacerbated by wearing a face covering.

Children under the age of 12. Children over the age of 2 but under the age of 12 are encouraged to wear face coverings but not required to do so.

Persons with disabilities that prevents them from using the face covering as described in this Directive. These persons must be reasonably accommodated to allow them access to goods and services.

People of color who have heightened concerns about racial profiling and harassment due to wearing face coverings in public.

Obviously, the last one eliminates all people of color. This is a whites-only rule. The bureaucrats want racial supremacy to ease their white guilt and fulfill their insane agenda for America.

Aside from it violating the equal protection under the law constitutional thingy, non-whites are the ones who are more frequently afflicted with the virus, and the worst form of it. We have some terrible cases coming from illegal aliens and green card holders sneaking across for our hospitals, Daniel Horowitz reports.

