BubbaSmollett, The Sequel

If you didn’t hear Bubba Smollett’s, I mean Bubba Wallace’s, interview last night with Don Lemon, it’s the first clip below. If you have watched the clip, just skip to the reactions. #BubbaSmollett is trending, mostly with jokes. It’s unclear why Bubba picked out a knot and said it was a noose. He might have wanted publicity, he could be stupid, which I doubt, Bubba might be paranoid, or he could be eager to further the false narrative that southerners are systemically racist. You would have to ask him except he will say it’s a noose. He is still calling it a noose.

The left-wing media and pundits are very upset that it wasn’t a noose, but we like the right-wing jokes so that’s what we are reporting here. Everyone needs to laugh.

The FBI, all 15 agents who investigated, said it’s not a noose.

THREAD: Here’s Bubba Wallace’s full CNN interview with Don Lemon. In his first reaction to it not being a hate crime, Bubba immediately expresses anger at critics: “I’m pissed. I’m mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity.” pic.twitter.com/R4C8k15ife — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

“We are continuing to investigate why the track is even shaped like a hate-filled loop”, Steve Phelps, NASCAR President — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 23, 2020

15 agents. 15 federal agents. To explain a garage door pull… to NASCAR. 🙄

I mean…the jokes just write themselves. 😁#BubbaSmollett — The Forgotten (@melanie_ando) June 24, 2020

I bet the people supporting him right off the bat are feeling really stupid right now. @BubbaWallace how long have you been racing to not know the difference? #nascarnoose #BubbaSmollett pic.twitter.com/6E4oEd8xNT — Luther Reynolds (@MilReynolds4) June 23, 2020

THIS MADE ME CRY! Well okay I cried laughing at this crap. NASCAR United around an emotional Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway because someone saw a rope that was used to handle a garage door! #nascarhoax #NooseHoax #BlackLivesMatter #BubbaWallaceHoax #BubbaSmollett pic.twitter.com/W0llWYO118 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 24, 2020

They got the FBI investigating garage door ropes but not crooked politicians What’s Wrong With People ?#NooseHoax — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 24, 2020

Looney Jemele Hill is sticking with the noose story. Now we know she isn’t stupid, so she’s lying.

It. Was. A. Noose. They just don’t believe it was directed at Bubba Wallace. I know facts nor context is your strong suit, but do try to keep up. https://t.co/dxsqLeSp7A pic.twitter.com/xSfeY0wRVq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2020