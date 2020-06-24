#BubbaSmollett, The Sequel

By
M. Dowling
-
2
How would you get someone’s head in this loop knot or Bollin, not sure which, but how would you get anythhing but a hand through that?

If you didn’t hear Bubba Smollett’s, I mean Bubba Wallace’s, interview last night with Don Lemon, it’s the first clip below. If you have watched the clip, just skip to the reactions. #BubbaSmollett is trending, mostly with jokes. It’s unclear why Bubba picked out a knot and said it was a noose. He might have wanted publicity, he could be stupid, which I doubt, Bubba might be paranoid, or he could be eager to further the false narrative that southerners are systemically racist. You would have to ask him except he will say it’s a noose. He is still calling it a noose.

The left-wing media and pundits are very upset that it wasn’t a noose, but we like the right-wing jokes so that’s what we are reporting here. Everyone needs to laugh.

The FBI, all 15 agents who investigated, said it’s not a noose.

THE DON LEMON INTERVIEW THAT MAKES HIM LOOK STUPID

REACTIONS FROM THE RIGHT

JOKES WRITING THEMSELVES

TERRENCE K ADDED HIS VIEWPOINT:

THE SEQUEL FROM COMEDIAN MARK DICE:

SUPPORTER WHO DOESN’T KNOW WHAT A KNOT IS

Looney Jemele Hill is sticking with the noose story. Now we know she isn’t stupid, so she’s lying.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  3. Hey, Folks…White AND Black.

    BLM is a LIE. IF, IF, IF BLM really cared about Black live they would be something about the dozens and dozens fo Blacks killed last weekend around all the Democrat run Black Plantation Ghettos. That’s what they all are. And DOZENS killed – every weekend. By Black -on-Black crime. Where is BLM? They are frauds and hypocrites.
    ? When BLM starts caring about dead Blacks, I’ll believe them. Until then, they have been taken over by hood thugs and Antifa and lost all credibility. period.

Leave a Reply