WI Supreme Court strikes down Gov’s ‘safer at home’ extension

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s “safer at home” order Wednesday, saying Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order through the end of May.

The court ruled four to three in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the order issued last month by Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

Where are the Republicans in other states moving to end this insanity? People need to go to work and they can do it carefully and take precautions.

All future lockdown orders must go through the legislature, the ruling said. I guess the crackpot despot can’t rule unilaterally in Wisconsin yet. If he was in New York, it would be no problem.

The Safer at Home order will remain in place for six days, giving the legislature time to come up with new guidance in coordination with Evers’ office, according to the court.