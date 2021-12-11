Wicked Secularist Group Calls Wreaths across America an “Atrocity”

















The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a fake religious liberty group, is calling the Wreaths Across America an “atrocity” and wants it shut down.

We’ve reported about this group in the past. They mostly concentrate on getting religion out of the military. The small organization appears to be comprised of atheists and anti-Christians, who are also far-left lawyers. Mikey Weinstein is the head of the group.

Laser-focused on keeping religious influence out of the U.S. military, MRFF is protesting Wreaths Across America — a group that places wreaths at thousands of military gravesites around the country annually on Dec. 18 and 19 — and calling their work an “atrocity.”

A Disgrace

“We have no problem if people reach out and want a wreath on their deceased veterans’ graves, but to put them everywhere, to blanket them without permission of the surviving families is unconstitutional, an atrocity and a disgrace,” MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein told the Colorado Springs Gazette on Saturday.

In a November 22 statement, MRFF called the wreath-laying event a “desecration of non-Christian veterans graves” with Christmas wreaths.

“On December 18, the graves of all veterans in our country’s 155 national cemeteries and numerous other locations where American veterans are buried, will be indiscriminately decorated with Christmas wreaths by the organization Wreaths Across America,” MRFF wrote. “The gravesites of Christians and non-Christians alike will be adorned with this hijacked-from-paganism symbol of Christianity — circular and made of evergreen to symbolize everlasting life through Jesus Christ — whether the families of the deceased veterans like it or not.”

A Christmas wreath is clearly not religious and Christmas is a national holiday.

MIKEY WEINSTEIN, IS A WEASEL AND HIS GROUP IS A SMALL BUT DANGEROUS GROUP OF FELLOW WEASELS

This organization is doing its best to remove all vestiges of religion in every remote, prominent, and in-between region of our country under the guise of it being a constitutional violation. It is not a constitutional violation. Nowhere in the constitution does it say anything about the separation of church and state.

Make no mistake. This is not about the separation of church and state, this is a war against all religions and the secularists are winning. Many cannot fight this siege because they can’t afford to. MRFF has endless funds to go to court again and again.

MRFF has decided no mention of religion will hold a place in our history.

They’re against the Jewish religion as well. When the Capitol Statehouse in Ohio planned to erect a Holocaust memorial, which would include the Star of David, the MRFF said that the memorial is against the law under the separation of church and state.

Mikey allegedly had the names of 18 (anonymous) members of the military asking for Christmas decorations to be removed from two locations in GITMO.

Watch bill O’Reilly Call Him a Weasel:

