Gov DeSantis Is Going to Send Illegals Out of Florida as Fast as They Come In

















Gov DeSantis promised to send illegal aliens out of his state as fast as they come in. He plans to contract with private companies to transport and remove illegal immigrants from the state.

“In yesterday’s budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people here illegally out of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a Friday press conference. “It’s somewhat tongue in cheek, but it is true, if you sent them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day.

The program would be paid for by interest accrued from federal funds, according to the Miami Herald .

“One of the priorities that we’ve been working on for many months now, and we’ll continue to work with the legislature when they get back is dealing with the fallout from the reckless border policies of the Biden administration,” DeSantis announced, noting that he sent people to help out for a time with the border crisis in Texas, who saw first hand how the Biden administration send illegal aliens all over the country.

“The cartels have never had it so good,” DeSantis quipped.

It’s no joke really. Biden’s policies are aiding and abetting cartels in sex and drug trafficking.

DeSantis also plans to demand restitution from those who harbor these criminals.

He will strengthen E-verify and if any illegals are convicted of criminal acts, he will make it public for everyone to see.

The Left hides the information.

No taxpayer benefits will be provided to illegal aliens as well, DeSantis stated.

There are too few Americans like Ron DeSantis and too many Americans who hate this country and their fellow Americans.

The failure to secure our nation’s border is affecting communities across our state & nation. Today, I outlined additional proposals for consideration in the next legislative session that will protect Florida from the Biden Admin's reckless border policies https://t.co/1yRVgUtoym pic.twitter.com/8KZkxNfUcb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 10, 2021

