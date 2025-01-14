As California Burns, Newsom allocates $50B Tax $$$ to Keep Illegals

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his far-left Democrats in the state legislature to set aside $50 million in taxpayer funds to fight the Trump administration. He will shield illegal migrants from deportations. That will include criminals and any potential terrorists. This is as California is burning.

Newsom convened a special session immediately after President-elect Donald Trump beat airhead Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election. He is preparing for battles to keep California a sanctuary for any foreign lunatic who wanders in as the state falls short on protecting itself from fires. It’s a distraction.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom said on November 7 as he announced his plan. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

The governor has now reached a deal with state lawmakers to earmark $25 million for the CADOJ to use to push back against the incoming administration, and another $25 million “proposed by state Senate leaders to defend immigrants against deportation, detention and wage theft,” Politico reported Monday.

They will vote on it this week, and Republicans are balking but it’s a one- party state.

Firefighters are still working to contain three active fires that have already burned “an area bigger than San Francisco” and killed at least 24 people, the Washington Post reported Monday.

California Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R) called out Newsom on social media, calling the $50 million deal a “slush fund.”

Newsom wants to enrage his base so they don’t notice the fires.

