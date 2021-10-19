Will Americans Have to Vaccinate Their Pets One Day?

















ZooTampa has begun vaccinating some of its animals against COVID-19 in an effort to protect them against the virus.

Officials at ZooTampa say they have a full list of species that are most susceptible to COVID-19.

One of the first species to get vaccinated is called the binturong and zoo officials say they are monitoring each animal closely after vaccination.

Dr. Cynthia Stringfield is ZooTampa’s animal health expert and says “We’re learning more every day because more studies are being done and more cases are happening, which people have heard about in other zoos.”

Dr. Stringfield ays as of Thursday, the zoo started vaccinating animals most susceptible to COVID-19, at the top of the list are orangutans, lemurs, binturong, tigers, and skunks.

“The other one is the deer family, which was a surprise to all of us.,” said Dr. Stringfield.

Currently, they don’t know how well it will work.

