OSHA to Employers: No Requirement to Report Vaccine Side Effects

















OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. ~ OSHA

The government wants us to trust them and then does very suspicious things as follows. OSHA will not enforce their own rules requiring employers to record worker side effects from the vaccine.

Obviously, if the employers don’t have to, they won’t. It’s a liability waiver.

This sounds like plausible deniability. What are they hiding?

Biden’s administration is forcing workers to get the vaccination but is also telling employers to hide its side effects. But…it’s about your health???

