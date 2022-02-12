Will Democrats Block Republicans from Running for Office?

In December 2021, Marc E. Elias tweeted: “My prediction for 2022: Before the midterm election, we will have a serious discussion about whether individual Republican House Members are disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment from serving in Congress. We may even see litigation.”

This matches emails I get from leftist PACs. They want to disqualify Republicans who had even the remotest connection to wanting a delay in the certification of the election on January 6, 2020.

It’s possible the Cheney-Thompson J6 witch hunt committee is looking to do the same thing. They definitely want to disqualify Donald Trump.

As it happens, Rep. Madison Cawthorn now has to prove he’s qualified to run for office after his connection to J6. Cawthorn did nothing wrong, by the way. The Gateway Pundit posted this first insofar as we can tell.

Rep. Gaetz believes the J6 committee will try to block Donald Trump from running in 2024. Is there any doubt that is what they are going to do? With Marc Elias involved, we could see massive Stalinist tactics.

As they fear losing the election, they will only get more tyrannical. Is this in their playbook? Sounds fairly Alinsky-like.

Even if they can’t win, they will be able to continuously demonize their political opponents and win in the next two elections. Is it a brilliant and evil plan?

Trump issued a statement about the “Marxist exercise.” People do appear to be losing their rights. The J6 committee are trampling on peoples’ rights.

