Pentagon Is Downplaying Shocking Military Adverse Effects in 2021

The military’s health surveillance system — DMED — showed a massive increase in sickness and injury diagnoses in 2021 over previous years, particularly in the neurological, cardiovascular, oncological, and reproductive health categories. The military, in a very terse and cryptic statement to PolitiFact last week basically admitted it was true.

The Pentagon spokesman said it was a “glitch in the database.”

They are gradually adding back numbers but Attorney Thomas Renz of Renz Law, who is working on uncovering the truth of vaccine adverse effects, said the numbers from 2016 to 2020 are increased in prior years to make it seem as if 2021 wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Daniel Horowitz, writing for The Blaze, quotes the Pentagon spokesperson:

“Comparing the DMED database to the source data contained in DMSS, AFHSD discovered that the total number of medical diagnoses from 2016-2020 that were accessible in DMED represented only a small fraction of actual medical diagnoses for those years. In contrast, the 2021 total number of medical diagnoses were up to date in DMED. Comparison of 2021 to 2016-2020 resulted in the appearance of significant increased occurrence of all medical diagnoses in 2021 because of the under-reported data for 2016-2020. AFHSD has taken DMED offline to identify and correct the root-cause of the data corruption,” said Maj. Charlie Dietz.

In other words, they are claiming data was screwed up for six years, or are they covering up guilt. All this tells us is they are probably guilty. What kind of leaders do we have?

But the broader point is that CDC clearly was looking at the original data and had no problem with it. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 4, 2022

