Teamsters Stand with Globalists – Trudeau and Biden – During Trucker Protest

The Teamsters announced today that they stand with the Canadian globalist despots. Good to know. They are no different from Trudeau or Biden or any of them. The Teamsters do not stand with the working men and women. They don’t have to approve of a blockade but they should be giving some kind of support.

Laughably, they claim the economy is growing under Biden, knowing that inflation will eat away at GDP.

There is no doubt that the Teamsters sympathize with communism.

THEY DENOUNCE THEIR OWN WORKERS

The Teamster statement:

(WASHINGTON) – The following is the official statement of Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa regarding the ongoing blockade by the Freedom Convoy protest at the United States-Canada border.

“The Teamsters Union denounces the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest at the Canadian border that continues to hurt workers and negatively impact our economy. The livelihood of working Americans and Canadians in the automotive, agricultural, and manufacturing sectors is threatened by this blockade.

“Our economy is growing under the Biden Administration, and this disruption in international trade threatens to derail the gains we have made. Our members are some of the hardest workers in the country and are being prevented from doing their jobs. The Teamsters call on the organizers of this action to end this protest and instead, engage in meaningful political discourse with the Canadian government to find a solution.”

