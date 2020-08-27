Wisconsin DOJ says Jacob Blake was armed when he was shot

Jacob Blake, the criminal whose shooting is the impetus for rioting in Kenosha, was armed at the time he was shot.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” a Wisconsin DOJ statement said. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

The left won’t consider this adequate since it was a knife while the officers had guns. They want to level the playing field between criminals and officers.

The incident that led to Blake’s shooting began just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 23 when officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home in Kenosha, WTMJ reported.

The woman who called 911 told dispatchers that Blake “isn’t supposed to be there and he took the complainant’s keys and is refusing to give them back,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The dispatcher advised the responding officers that there was an alert for a wanted person at that address.

It turned out that Blake had a warrant from another domestic incident in May, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

He was wanted on charges of third-degree sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse that occurred at the same address, according to Newsweek.

The officers did not wear bodycams but there are two videos taken from two incidents, one before and one during the shooting.

The first video showed the shooting, but the second showed Blake wrestling with two officers and appearing to refuse to drop a knife before the shooting. In the second video, he got away with officers following him, guns drawn, ordering him to stop. But Jacob went to his car and reached in.

That was incredibly stupid.

