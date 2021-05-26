Without DJT, CNN lost 65% of its viewers, 71% of key demo



















New ratings for CNN were released today showing not a single program on Monday was watched by one million viewers; raising even more questions about the future of the Cable News Network.

Every program on CNN on Monday had under one million viewers.

“CNN’s highest-rated show on Monday was embattled host Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Prime Time, which had 919,000 total viewers.

STELTER CAN’T HIT A MILION WITHOUT TRUMP

Perfectly awful Brian Stelter of Unreliable Sources has gone through eight straight shows in a row of under one million viewers. The May 23 show averaged only 763,000 viewers for a 2021 low.

MSNBC’s most-watched program, The Rachel Maddow Show notched 2.43 million total viewers.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight had 2.79 million total viewers.

In the key demo. Cuomo averaged 191,000 viewers age 25-54, while Maddow had 349,000 and Carlson had 440,000,” writes Mediaite.

“Fox News was first in total day, with 1.45 million total viewers and 227,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and third in the demo, with 137,000.

Fox News had the least substantial drop out of all networks, losing 12% of its total viewers and 15% of viewers between the ages of 25-54 between January and May.

Within the 25-54 demographic, CNN snagged 798,000 primetime viewers and 530,000 total day viewers as recently as January. Now, they only reached 229,000 during primetime and 152,000 in total day views.

CNN’s New Day has taken a major hit in ratings. The show had its least-watched week of the year so far with 461,000 total viewers and 108,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, and it has averaged less than 500,000 viewers for the past four consecutive weeks.

71% OF KEY DEMO VIEWERS LEAVE CNN

CNN lost around 65% of its total viewers since January. In the critical 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 71% of its viewers for both the day and primetime.

During primetime hours, MSNBC lost 42% of its total viewers and 58% of viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.

In general, Cable is in trouble, especially without Donald Trump. Additionally, if Fox had stuck with Donald Trump instead of abandoning him and pitting Chris Wallace on DJT during the debate, they wouldn’t have lost as many viewers as they have.

All they have is Joe Biden. Even as he destroys the country and all we stand for, he’s boring as hell.

Cable News Ratings Sunday May 23 Average Viewers

4 pm to Midnight Demo | Total

1⃣@FoxNews 119,875 822,875

2⃣@CNN 120,000 558,125

3⃣@MSNBC 49,750 396,000 Primetime

1⃣Fox News 129,000 1,015,333

2⃣CNN 163,667 708,333

3⃣MSNBC 47,667 383,333 pic.twitter.com/YfqfRoNNG8 — RoadMN (@RoadMN) May 25, 2021

