Dr. Fauci starts changing his story, maybe it was gain-of-function



















SEN. KENNEDY: “Can we agree that if you took President Xi Jinping and turned him upside and shook him, the World Health Organization would fall out of his pocket?”

FAUCI: “I don’t think I can answer that, sir.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases bureaucrat, did finally admit to “modest” collaboration with Chinese scientists at the Wuhan Institute for Virology concerning the study of bat coronaviruses.

During a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee hearing on the NIH budget, he said the agency did not allocate funds for gain-of-function research.

“It would have been almost a dereliction of our duty if we didn’t study this, and the only way you can study these things is you’ve got to go where the action is,” Fauci said.

That’s the new line being adopted by the experts and the media. Science editor Nicholas Ward pulled that during his interview with Mark Levin on Sunday on Life Liberty and Levin.

Fauci was addressing a $600,000 grant from NIAID that went to a group called EcoHealth Alliance, which then paid the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study the risk that bat coronaviruses could infect humans.

Fauci claims the research wasn’t gain-of-function. Former NY Times science editor Nicholas Ward claimed on Levin’s show that Fauci has a different definition.

Different definition? Making a virus more virulent is gain-of-function, period. That is what the Wuhan lab probably did, thus we have COV-19.

HE SAID SOMETHING DIFFERENT TO DR. PAUL

Earlier this month, Fauci was grilled by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on whether any U.S. funds were used on gain-of-function research on COVID-19 at the Wuhan Institute. Fauci definitively said it was not the case.

“The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci said.

He was saying something quite different during the recent hearing with Dr. Paul.

Under questioning by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Fauci again claimed that no funding went to gain-of-function research, but said he’s relying on statements and research from the “competent trustworthy scientists” in China who said they did not use grant money from the U.S. on this controversial research.

“TRUSTWORTHY SCIENTISTS” IN COMMUNIST CHINA

“Trustworthy scientists” in China who are under the thumb of violent Maoists?

“Have you ever had a grantee lie to you?” Kennedy asked.

“I cannot guarantee that a grantee has not lied to us, because you never know,” Fauci responded.

Kennedy also asked Fauci how he knows they didn’t do the research and just not acknowledge that they did.

“There’s no way of guaranteeing that,” Fauci replied, before adding that the Chinese grantees are “very competent, trustworthy scientists.”

“I’m not talking about anything else in China, I’m talking about the scientists, that you would expect that they would abide by the conditions of the grant which they’ve done for the years that we’ve had interaction,” he continued.

Pressed in whether he trusts the Chinese, Fauci repeated that the Chinese scientists “that we’ve dealt with have been trustworthy.”

“You think all the scientists have told the truth in terms of the origin of the Wuhan virus have not been influenced by the Communist Party of China?” Kennedy asked.

“I don’t have enough insight into the communist party in China to know the interactions between them and the scientists,” Fauci responded.

AND, THERE YOU HAVE IT

Fauci is obviously beginning to change his tune. He has plausible deniability on his side. Fauci can pretend he had no idea they’d use it for gain-of-function research. Meanwhile, he, his boss, and the President of Eco-Health Alliance enthusiastically support gain-of-function research. That is what was going on here and in China.

People, and Senator Rand Paul, want Fauci fired for lying to Congress and to the American people.

Biden, on the other hand, wants an international organization — The CCP-controlled WHO — to investigate the origins of COV-19. What a joke.

WATCH:

