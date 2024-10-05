Impeachment Witness Against Trump Is a Hard Yes Vote for Him

Ari Melber of MSNBC was shaken on Wednesday when Gordon Sondland came out in support of Donald Trump. He doesn’t only support him. He’s a hard yes vote. Gordon Sondland was Trump’s ambassador and testified against him in the first impeachment regarding Ukraine. He was appalled by J6 and said he’d never vote for Trump. Now, he will because that’s how bad Biden-Harris prosecuted their jobs.

On Wednesday, he said the Harris-Biden policies are an existential threat to this country and our allies.

Melber asked Sondland if he stands by his Trump disavowal.

“No, I don’t stand by it, and I’ll tell you why,” Sondland answered. “I’ve now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies, and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life but to our allies as well.”

That answer sent Melber into a frenzy of interrupting Sondland and shouting.

“I’m going to let you finish, but this is so striking! You said it was a ‘no for me’ after that — after Jan. 6. And here we are right now, and you’re saying it’s a ‘yes’ for you?” the MSNBC host interjected.

“It is a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me,” Sondland responded. “That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job.”

It was a bummer for Ari Melber, who thought it would be a great propaganda moment. Sondland shocked him by not saying what he expected him to say.

It’s nice to see people come through when the country is about to be lost. Better late than never.

