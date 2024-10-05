Biden Said the Storm Victims Are Very Happy

Reporters quickly met up with Joe Biden today as he was on his way to his plane. It was an enlightening encounter. Joe thinks the hurricane victims are very happy.

“What do the states in the storm zone need, Mr. President?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Sorry?” Biden asked, he had just finished congratulating former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney’s faux “physical courage” in endorsing Kamala Harris. Actually, it took no courage since her political career is over. She’s just seeking attention.

“What do the states in the storm zones need after what you saw today?” said the reporter.

“Oh, in the storm zone? I’m wondering which storm you’re talking about,” said Biden. “They’ve got everything they need. They’re very happy across the board.”

He’s mildly aware of reality and what is going on around him.

People are stranded, some lost just about everything, 223 are deceased so far, and the government has been slow to do anything. Joe thinks they’re “very happy.”

Biden said Hurricane Helene victims are “getting everything they need” and are “very happy.” That’s the exact OPPOSITE of what I heard when I was there. Over and over again, they told me they felt ABANDONED by their government and that all FEMA was doing was getting in the way. pic.twitter.com/5wsn3fJfey — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 4, 2024

Last week, reporters caught him on the way to his plane and asked him about the strikes on Yemen, which had just taken place. Joe answered a question about the dockworkers.

He’s sort of aware.

REPORTER: “Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President!?” BIDEN (or whatever’s left of him): “I’ve spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I’m supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike.” pic.twitter.com/iFawNWdWyH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024