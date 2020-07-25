WNBA marched off the court during the Anthem

The WNBA doesn’t seem to have reached a compromise on kneeling during the Anthem. ESPN reports that the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm both walked off the court as the national anthem was played Saturday. They were all wearing matching Black Lives Matter shirts as well as far as we can tell from the video.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization.

The New York Liberty and Seattle Storm marched angrily off the court during the national anthem as an alleged sign of peaceful protest and held a 26-second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman who was killed at her home by Louisville police.

They decided the best way to protest was to show their contempt for the Anthem and their country.

Each player also had Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys.

“We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was murdered over 130 days ago in her home,” Liberty player Layshia Clarendon announced at mid-court, alongside Storm star Breanna Stewart, before the opening tip-off at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“Breonna Taylor was dedicated and committed to uplifting everyone around here. We are also dedicating this season to ‘Say Her Name” campaign, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice of black women – black women are so often forgotten in this fight for justice, who don’t have people marching in the streets for them. We will say her name. Sandra Bland. Atatiana Jefferson. Dominique Remy Fells. Breonna Taylor. We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

The Liberty donated $25,000 to the African American Policy Forum and the #SayHerName campaign.

