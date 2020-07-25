‘Not F–ing Around Coalition’ will burn Louisville down in 4 weeks if demands are not met

The “Not F-cking Around Coalition,” marched through downtown Louisville. At least two of these ‘highly trained’ militia were shot in the staging area. One of the NFACers shot himself and another in a misfire.

“One person of the #NFAC militia group accidentally discharged his weapon injuring himself and one other individual. Both individuals have been taken away by EMS. One shot in the leg and one shot in the hand,” Disclose.tv reported on Twitter.

When you have lawlessness, as we currently have in the blue cities, this is what you get. All the lunatics fill the void.

HE WILL BURN IT ALL DOWN

The grandmaster Jay gave a speech promising to burn down the city in four weeks if the officers who shot Breanna Taylor aren’t arrested. The feds might have something to say about that.

It’s amazing how many people think they have the right to demand arrests.

The group marched into downtown with a minimal police presence and no arrests that I’m aware of. The NFAC’s “Grandmaster Jay” gave a speech promising to “burn down” the city in four weeks if Breonna Taylor’s killers arent arrested.https://t.co/KxsvcIxjsb https://t.co/SijLMafnKF — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 25, 2020

They apparently shoot to kill but Grandmaster Jay, leader of the NFACers, didn’t mention they shoot themselves as well.

#NFAC Grandmaster Jay speaking about his group will defend themselves, if attacked upon. “We shoot to kill” @WLKY #Louisvilleprotests pic.twitter.com/Lw4NBa4avS — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) July 25, 2020

He has foreigners in his lovely organization apparently.

#NFAC Walking down on Jefferson street. The leader says his coalition is made up of international members from France, Jamaica to name a few countries. Grandmaster Jay says he plans to be in Louisville for a while to help #Louisville @SpectrumNews1KY #BreonnaTalyor pic.twitter.com/2txygX5Or3 — Khyati Patel (@khyati_tv) July 25, 2020

HE’S A GENIUS

He is going to teach people how to police themselves. He’s a genius this one. As we wrote earlier, he’s joined up with a white supremacist group called the Bugaloo Boys. If you’ll notice the NFAC are Black and white supremacists don’t like Black people.

Perhaps they should change their name to the Louisville Loons.

Watch:

Grandmaster Jay speaking about how the #NFAC will be here in Louisville to stay so it can teach the community how to police itself @WLKY #Louisvilleprotests pic.twitter.com/onjjTSgJDw — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) July 25, 2020