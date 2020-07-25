‘Not F–ing Around Coalition’ will burn Louisville down in 4 weeks if demands are not met

The “Not F-cking Around Coalition,” marched through downtown Louisville. At least two of these ‘highly trained’ militia were shot in the staging area. One of the NFACers shot himself and another in a misfire.

“One person of the #NFAC militia group accidentally discharged his weapon injuring himself and one other individual. Both individuals have been taken away by EMS. One shot in the leg and one shot in the hand,” Disclose.tv reported on Twitter.

When you have lawlessness, as we currently have in the blue cities, this is what you get. All the lunatics fill the void.

HE WILL BURN IT ALL DOWN

The grandmaster Jay gave a speech promising to burn down the city in four weeks if the officers who shot Breanna Taylor aren’t arrested. The feds might have something to say about that.

It’s amazing how many people think they have the right to demand arrests.

They apparently shoot to kill but Grandmaster Jay, leader of the NFACers, didn’t mention they shoot themselves as well.

He has foreigners in his lovely organization apparently.

HE’S A GENIUS

He is going to teach people how to police themselves. He’s a genius this one. As we wrote earlier, he’s joined up with a white supremacist group called the Bugaloo Boys. If you’ll notice the NFAC are Black and white supremacists don’t like Black people.

Perhaps they should change their name to the Louisville Loons.

Watch:

