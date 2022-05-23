WOKE Army Looks at Transfers If Soldiers Don’t Agree with State/Local Laws

The WOKE army, which might go to war with China or Russia, is considering a policy called a “compassionate reassignment” permitting soldiers to request a transfer to a different area if they feel state or local laws discriminate against them because of their gender.

In addition to gender, the service member could cite sex, religion, race, or pregnancy as a reason to move.

“The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably,” Military.com reported.

The claim is some states are rabid with hate crimes and they don’t feel they are treated as “fully human.”

“Some states are becoming untenable to live in; there’s a rise in hate crimes and rise in LGBT discrimination,” Lindsay Church, executive director of Minority Veterans of America, an advocacy group, told Military.com. “In order to serve this country, people need to be able to do their job and know their families are safe. All of these states get billions for bases but barely tolerate a lot of the service members.”

It does sound just a bit political, doesn’t it?

Does the leadership really think this is preparing people for war with two formidable, ruthless enemies? Suck it up soldier or find another career.

