Clinton’s Machine Used MSM & FBI to Spread Lies to Swing the Election

Twitter user and attorney TechnoFog says the “Sussman trial is about much more than a single false statement charge. It is Special Counsel John Durham telling the public the story of how the Clinton machine and its agents used the media and the FBI to spread lies to influence the election. Are we to believe it was limited to the Alfa Bank hoax?”

No one believes it’s limited to the Alfa Bank hoax, but the case also doesn’t seem serious in many ways. Durham accepts Jim Baker’s claims that he didn’t know Michael Sussman was presenting the Trump dirt on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Didn’t everyone know Sussman was an attorney for the Hillary Clinton campaign? In fact, Baker is allegedly Sussman’s friend.

Marc Elias testified that he kept NSA Jake Sullivan informed. Will anyone question him about this?

John Durham’s case deliberately presents the FBI as innocent dupes. Perhaps that is because that isn’t what the case is about.

Durham appears to want to protect the FBI while showing the world that there was indeed a conspiracy to take down Donald Trump.

Our theory is most Democrats know the truth, but don’t care and are happy to go with the tale that Donald Trump was colluding with Russia.

The only one who colluded with Russia was Hillary. She used the dirt from Russian analyst Igor Daschenko.

Some people say Durhams picking off the low-hanging fruit. We will see soon.

THE 800-LB GORILLA IN THE ROOM

The Conservative Treehouse wants to know how it got so far with everyone pretending this was a real case. When they investigated the Russiagate hoax, they had to know the truth.

CTH writes: How did Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann spend 2 years investigating Trump-Russia; with a team of 19 lawyers, $40 million in resources, 40 FBI agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, and 500 witnesses; and not find out that Hillary Clinton created the hoax they were investigating?

Like we said, some of this seems unserious.

Listen to Kash Patel’s take. He said Lisa Page and Peter Strzok are in Durham’s crosshairs next.

Related