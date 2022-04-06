WOKE Biden Takes a Knee with Navy Sailors

Biden takes a knee with Navy sailors, telegraphing to the world that he is weak and woke. But we knew that.

Why didn’t the media spread this photo of subservient Joe around?

He takes a knee a BLM knee here-and-there (Black Lives Matter is a violent, communist organization funded by George Soros, a white guy.) but why is he doing it at the christening of the USS Delaware with Navy sailors lined up behind him?

Unclear why Joe Biden keeps taking a knee in formal photos — but doing it in a photo with Navy sailors is bizarre pic.twitter.com/jhevJdLnSi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 4, 2022

