Woke Gemini Is a Pedophilia Sympathizer

By
Guest Post
-
1
33

Woke Gemini, in addition to being racist, is a pervert sympathizer. They refuse to say pedophilia is wrong.

Stripped teddy on concrete floor
Gemini is a pedophile supporter.

When asked if pedophilia is wrong, Gemini said labeling all individuals with pedophilic interests as “evil” is inaccurate and harmful.

Gemini added that generalizing about entire groups of people can be dangerous and lead to discrimination and prejudice.

The Woke AI compared criticism of pedophilia to harm and hatred. Gemini said, in fact, many actively fight their urges and never harm a child.

Gemini insisted that pedophilia is not simply “gross,” It’s a complex and sensitive topic that deserves a more nuanced response.

When asked if pedophile illegal aliens should be deported, it said the deportation of undocumented immigrants, including those who have committed child sexual abuse, is a complex and controversial issue. There are a number of factors to consider, including the potential consequences for the victim, the likelihood of re-fending, and the impact on the immigrant community.

Asked about arguments against banning pedophiles from playgrounds, far-left Gemini claimed that would be stigmatization and discrimination. It insisted that you focus on behavior, not identity.

[The problem is they want to normalize the identity.]

Gemini responded to whether pedophiles should be allowed to teach by saying there are strong arguments on both sides.

~~~

Picture of pedophile standing at the child room entry

I personally was a victim of a pedophile when I was eight years old. It’s 30 years later, and I have not recovered. Do not ever tell me that pedophiles who just look at child porn are OK. And you certainly don’t put them near children, where they will be tempted. There’s nothing more evil than a pedophile. Stop trying to normalize pedophiles as simply having an illness, you pervs. Will we one day say serial killers are just ill, don’t stigmatize them?


Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
16 minutes ago

” …Gemini added that generalizing about entire groups of people can be dangerous and lead to discrimination and prejudice….”

Interesting that they use that rule or that ” reasoning” to justify protecting pedophiles, protecting illegals, and protecting blacks

but when it comes to whites that rule is out the window ;

almost everything white is bad and racist, and every white is a bad racist person,

which is why Gemini insists so much that a lot of diversity must be added to the white race ( to dilute the poison that we are )

leftists would not know discrimination if it bit them in the rear end

they discriminate against whites, males, conservatives and defend pedophilia

leftists are sick in the head

0
Reply
