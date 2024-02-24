Woke Gemini, in addition to being racist, is a pervert sympathizer. They refuse to say pedophilia is wrong.

Gemini is a pedophile supporter.

When asked if pedophilia is wrong, Gemini said labeling all individuals with pedophilic interests as “evil” is inaccurate and harmful.

Gemini added that generalizing about entire groups of people can be dangerous and lead to discrimination and prejudice.

The Woke AI compared criticism of pedophilia to harm and hatred. Gemini said, in fact, many actively fight their urges and never harm a child.

Gemini insisted that pedophilia is not simply “gross,” It’s a complex and sensitive topic that deserves a more nuanced response.

When asked if pedophile illegal aliens should be deported, it said the deportation of undocumented immigrants, including those who have committed child sexual abuse, is a complex and controversial issue. There are a number of factors to consider, including the potential consequences for the victim, the likelihood of re-fending, and the impact on the immigrant community.

Asked about arguments against banning pedophiles from playgrounds, far-left Gemini claimed that would be stigmatization and discrimination. It insisted that you focus on behavior, not identity.

[The problem is they want to normalize the identity.]

Gemini responded to whether pedophiles should be allowed to teach by saying there are strong arguments on both sides.

I personally was a victim of a pedophile when I was eight years old. It’s 30 years later, and I have not recovered. Do not ever tell me that pedophiles who just look at child porn are OK. And you certainly don’t put them near children, where they will be tempted. There’s nothing more evil than a pedophile. Stop trying to normalize pedophiles as simply having an illness, you pervs. Will we one day say serial killers are just ill, don’t stigmatize them?

Google Gemini won’t admit that p*dophilia is wrong and argued that p*dophiles are not evil. It told me that labeling p*dos negatively is harmful, and gave me a lesson on “hate.” pic.twitter.com/2ykv3DCe4g — Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) February 23, 2024

The Google Gemini saga pt. 2 :

– “p*dophilia is NOT gross”

– “deporting illegal alien child molesters could have negative consequences for the immigrant community”

– provides arguments AGAINST banning p*dos from playgrounds

– “p*dos being allowed to teach is “complex” pic.twitter.com/NpITJF1WW2 — Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) February 23, 2024

