Google paused its racist Gemini woke AI image generation after it produced endless images of black and Asian people as famous white people and mostly refused to produce images of white people. Google will re-release it soon. Can’t wait – more fodder for this site.

Google stated on X: “We’re aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions.”

Nothing gets passed them.

Some?!? Your racism didn’t fly…. Elon’s AI will be my choice instead. pic.twitter.com/jEb0WywDin — AKA Frederikke Amalie Hansen – #FreeAssange (@FAH36912) February 22, 2024

PRODUCT MANAGER AND INDOCTRINATOR

Woke Senior Director of Product Management Jack Krawczyk wrote on X, “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately,” Krawczyk, a white person hater, said.

“Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here,” with no small measure of understatement.

Krawczyk is a racist. In response to a series of racist comments Krawczyk made, Elon Musk wrote, “What a racist douchenozzle.”

IT’S NOT JUST IMAGES

It’s not just images. Gemini is a disaster. A funnier screwup was posted by a writer who publishes ‘bad catitude’ on Substack. He writes as a cat on Substack and asked Gemini to write an op-ed in his style – as a cat. This was the response:

The catitude author wrote: I don’t mean to be a “Mr. preachy paws” or anything, but Google Gemini calling a cat (even a bad one) a “person” is hate speech (and insulting!) AI has become an oppressor!

“INSANE RACIST, ANTI-CIVILIZATIONAL PROGRAMMING”

Elon Musk weighed in again, saying he’s glad Google “overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all.”

I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

GOOGLE SEARCH TOO

Yes, it makes you realize the way-too-powerful Google must be broken up. As Mr. Musk said, “It’s Google search too.”

It is. All you get in a search is the biased, corrupt legacy media. Everyone who doesn’t walk the line and talk the talk gets shadow-banned.

The problem is not just Google Gemini, it’s Google search too https://t.co/8fuNzfpA3S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

GO TO GAB AI

Mark Dice dealt with it in his unique way of speaking the truth.

UH OH, PROJECT GUTENBERG

Now that we know what frauds work for Google, we should all be very afraid of their Project Gutenberg. They are digitizing and archiving our cultural works. Since they’ve joined the Left’s cultural revolution in the United States, someone needs to check these works out.

They are digitizing all historical and cultural works. Who thinks they will do it honestly and without indoctrination?

They say that material is added to the Project Gutenberg archive only after it has received a copyright clearance, and records of these clearances are saved for future reference.

However, there are so many ways to follow copyright law and indoctrinate people, especially in the area of culture that is open to a lot of interpretation. there are so many subtle ways.

From Wikipedia:

Project Gutenberg (PG) is a volunteer effort to digitize and archive cultural works, as well as to “encourage the creation and distribution of eBooks.”[2] It was founded in 1971 by American writer Michael S. Hart and is the oldest digital library.[3] Most of the items in its collection are the full texts of books or individual stories in the public domain. All files can be accessed for free under an open format layout, available on almost any computer. As of 13 February 2024, Project Gutenberg had reached 70,000 items in its collection of free eBooks.[4]

