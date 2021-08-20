Americans have to pay the government $2,000 for flights out of Afghanistan

















Illegal aliens get flown around the United States for free. They can go wherever they want. But, if you are an American citizen in Afghanistan, you get charged $2,000 for your emergency flight home.

In Biden's America, everything is free EXCEPT an evacuation from Afghanistan, a terrorist-ridden mess he created. LOOK FOR YOURSELF: https://t.co/tEi27W1ZPy Excellent reporting @JerryDunleavy pic.twitter.com/gqYxL9JDJ2 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 19, 2021

Biden’s team breaks the law to fly illegal aliens around the country, but he follows the law exactly as he repatriates Americans from Afghanistan.

State Dept's Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person." https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

Is that why flights have left empty?

Kaisa is on her way home! BUT this aircraft is empty…scandalous as thousands wait outside #Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we CANNOT get it right 💔@SecDef @VP @cnnbrk @BBCBreaking @SkyNews @itvnews pic.twitter.com/FoAxFrzT1K — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 19, 2021

