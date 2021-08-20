Americans have to pay the government $2,000 for flights out of Afghanistan

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Illegal aliens get flown around the United States for free. They can go wherever they want. But, if you are an American citizen in Afghanistan, you get charged $2,000 for your emergency flight home.

Biden’s team breaks the law to fly illegal aliens around the country, but he follows the law exactly as he repatriates Americans from Afghanistan.

Is that why flights have left empty?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply