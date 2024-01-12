Woke Military Is Desperate for White Recruits

Military.com reports that they are looking for white soldiers since white people aren’t applying to the woke army. They’re being treated like slaves, so why would they join? The missing white soldiers account for the shortfall in recruits.

Gee, who would have thought that would happen? Imagine white people not wanting to die for a country that hates them.

DEI is going to destroy our wonderful military. It destroys everything it touches.

From Military.Com

“The Army’s recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half-decade, according to internal data reviewed by Military.com. This decline accounts for much of the service’s historic recruitment slump that has become the subject of increasing concern for Army leadership and Capitol Hill.

“The shift in demographics for incoming recruits would be irrelevant to war planners, except it coincides with an overall shortfall of about 10,000 recruits for the Army in 2023 as the service missed its target of 65,000 new soldiers.

“A total of 44,042 new Army recruits were categorized by the service as white in 2018, but that number has fallen consistently each year to a low of 25,070 in 2023, with a 6% dip from 2022 to 2023 being the most significant drop. No other demographic group has seen such a precipitous decline, though there have been ups and downs from year to year.”

The DOD Report

The military warned they had white supremacists in the military and launched an intense investigation last year. It was all moot.

You can read the report on this link or below. Make a note of the Marxist DEI the regime is forcing into the military. Much of the report is devoted to it.

Three allegations were made about troops advocating for or committing violence to deprive people of their rights, and 32 allegations centered on troops advocating for widespread discrimination of people based on race, religion, sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

In other words, they found nothing.

