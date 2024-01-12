Fani Willis Faces Another Charge Filed With Gov. Kemp & AG

Fani Willis will soon be in divorce court over her affair with the Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade. She also faces potential disbarment and state criminal charges.

DA Willis was served a surprise subpoena to testify in Wade’s divorce trial. She is already contending with the U.S. House Judiciary Committee probe on whether her office abused taxpayer resources by coordinating her prosecution with Biden Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

She also now has an official complaint against her filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Given the potential corruption, how does the fraudulent racketeering case move forward against Donald Trump and his co-defendants?

Rep. Greene has filed a complaint with Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, asking them to investigate whether Fani Willis corrupted her investigation when she paid her lover Nathan Wade approximately $700,000 to become the special prosecutor of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

DA Willis is alleging Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and more than a dozen others committed criminal violations, including racketeering, by attempting to overturn [question legally] the state’s 2020 election results.

Ironically, Fani Willis could now face racketeering charges.

If the allegations of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis prove to be true, she will get disqualified and disbarred. She may also face federal and state criminal prosecution for bribery, improper influence of government officials, conspiracy to defraud the government,… pic.twitter.com/IF9gl0Be8E — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) January 11, 2024

THE ATTORNEY WHO UNCOVERED THE POTENTIAL CORRUPTION

This week, Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for one of Trump’s co-defendants, Michael Roman, filed a motion in the case to relieve DA Willis of her prosecutorial power. The attorney alleged that she carried on a secret affair with Wade. If true, “Fani Willis’s serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath” would irreparably impair her prosecution of Trump, Greene wrote to Gov. Kemp and AG Carr.

Ms. Merchant said it was a “bold allegation,” but they did their research.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Trump rebuked Wilis.

“You had a very big event yesterday, as you saw in Georgia, where the district attorney is totally compromised. The case has to be dropped. They went after 18 or 20 people. … She was out of her mind. Now it turns out that case is totally compromised,” Trump said.

“It’s illegal. What she did is illegal. So we’ll let the state handle that, but what a sad situation it is,” Trump added.

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

I sent a criminal referral to GA Gov Kemp and GA AG Chris Carr expressing my serious concerns that Fulton Co DA Fani Willis has engaged in criminal misconduct with her alleged lover Nathan Wade who she hired as her top prosecutor. We need an immediate criminal investigation!! pic.twitter.com/Uc8TIZTVT4 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 11, 2024

