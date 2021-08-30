US tells young girls to get OK to leave from Taliban at Kabul Airport

















Young girls, renowned orchestra performers were approved for evacuation. The US government told the buses to wait in line for “final approval from the Taliban [Haqqani].” They will now remain behind, abandoned by the new WOKE US government run by the Party of Love.

This is according to reporter Hollie McKay.

“We had seven buses filled with world-renowned orchestra performers — 280 girls all approved to go,” said Robert Stryk, a Washington fixer who has been coordinating private evacuation efforts in conjunction with former Navy SEAL and US Congressman Scott Taylor (R-Va.).

“Our hearts are broken,” he added. “These young girls spent 17 hours on a hot bus with no food or water and were 393 feet from freedom but were denied entry into the airport because the United States government gave [the Taliban] the power to override the US Army’s 82nd Airborne.

“Our elected leaders failed these 280 young girls.”

The horrific story continued:

“As it works, the military gets the manifest and prints it out, and drives it to the Taliban checkpoint, and they negotiate with them to let people through. But in this case, we were told the Taliban does not issue the final approval.”…

So the daylight faded, and the danger level grew in the volatile area — just days after an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 US military personnel stationed around the airport periphery.

And then the gate was painstakingly shut.

I knew in my gut that was it — they were going to miss the last flight out. We were absolutely guttered, and I am absolutely ashamed as an American citizen how this went down,” Taylor said, noting that supposed meetings to revisit their case Sunday morning never materialized. “I broke down thinking about these kids and what is going to happen to them.”

Stryk concurred that such a stain — such a chaotic conclusion to the long-running war — is nothing short of “disgraceful.”

The Taliban/Haqqani network got to decide in the end because of our evil, feckless leaders.

Related















