Woke Stanford Prof Faces 100-Page Complaint for Reckless Inaccuracy

A Woke Stanford Mathematics education professor is accused of “reckless disregard for accuracy” in an anonymous complaint of 100 pages filled with documentation.

The professor in question, Jo Boaler, managed to get Algebra banned in eighth grade in San Francisco under the banner of equity. The voters eventually reversed it – 80% wanted it back.

The complaint was filed with Stanford University’s provost and dean of research.

Boaler applies social justice principles to math.

“We’re not changing or lowering the standards. We’re outlining how inequitable the teaching of math is right now,” said Woke Jo Boaler.

The anonymous complaint filed Wednesday with Stanford cited 52 instances in which Jo Boaler allegedly included incorrect information about outside studies in learning, neuroscience, and math education in her articles, lectures, and books, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Several examples were in a draft of the California K-12 math framework, a guidance document about best practices in teaching math that Boaler co-authored.

One of her misrepresentations is her insistence that timed testing causes anxiety. She misrepresented the work of psychologist Randall Engle. However, Engle’s paper that she cited deals with “working memory” rather than student anxiety, and Engle himself called the assessment a “huge misrepresentation” of his work.

One math professor at the University of Winnipeg wondered where the misconception among teachers about timed tests came from. She said every misconception seems to trace back to Jo Boaler.

Boaler sounds like a master of low expectations. That’s racist.

