3rd World New York City with Slums and Foreign Gangs

New York City police are now busting up migrant gangs. We didn’t have enough of our own criminals here in New York, so the lunatics in office decided to bring in more, a lot more.
Since there is no plan for all these illegal aliens coming in, and they can’t work yet, an underground criminal network has spouted up.
The fake ID business has taken off with these new entrepreneurs.
The illegal migrants come across the border and toss their IDs. They don’t want to be identified. Thus, the business of fake IDs has taken hold. People without IDs often have to steal money to pay for their IDs. Shoplifting is extremely popular.
Let New York be an example of what happens when you vote democrat. A vote for Joe Biden for President is a vote for Harris for President because Biden will not last 4 years. Arm yourselves because the police and the politicians won’t protect you.
A vote for Biden is a vote to live in fear.
You are not safe in your car? Illegals often are not safe drivers. And the odds of being carjacked often including being half beater to death or killed are getting worse.
You are not safe at home; horrible gangs have been imported by the ‘Bidenistas’ to do home invasions, often with raping and killing.
You are not safe walking down the street. You may be suddenly punched in the face and get a broken jaw or worse.
The list goes on and on….