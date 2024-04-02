3rd World New York City with Slums and Foreign Gangs

New York City police are now busting up migrant gangs. We didn’t have enough of our own criminals here in New York, so the lunatics in office decided to bring in more, a lot more.

Since there is no plan for all these illegal aliens coming in, and they can’t work yet, an underground criminal network has spouted up.

The fake ID business has taken off with these new entrepreneurs.

The illegal migrants come across the border and toss their IDs. They don’t want to be identified. Thus, the business of fake IDs has taken hold. People without IDs often have to steal money to pay for their IDs. Shoplifting is extremely popular.

Watch more about the burgeoning criminal enterprises in the deteriorating New York City:

