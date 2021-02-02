Woke teacher writes op-ed blasting privileged Bernie’s mittens

A San Francisco high school teacher wrote an op-ed blasting Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens.

Wearing his now-famous mittens at the Inauguration, which evoked slews of memes, apparently shows Bernie “manifests privilege.”

He’s too white and rich for this teacher.

Ingrid Seyer-Ochi, a former UC Berkeley professor, wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that the Vermont senator’s choice of recycled wool mittens was integrated into her class discussion on US diversity and discrimination.

On Inauguration Day, Seyer-Ochi said her class talked about the deeper meanings of the historic day — including “the vulnerability of democracy” and “the power of ritual” and gender.

Wow, she’s actually teaching this illogical nonsense.

Sanders became a target for the woke teacher after he was a mitten meme.

“I puzzled and fumed as an individual as I strove to be my best possible teacher. What did I see? What did I think my students should see?” Seyer-Ochi wrote.

“A wealthy, incredibly well-educated and -privileged white man, showing up for perhaps the most important ritual of the decade, in a puffy jacket and huge mittens.”

Ah, who knew. The communist male must not wear mittens and a puffy jacket to an Inauguration if white.

She said the mittens showed “white and male privilege” because “women would never have gotten away with dressing down for the inauguration.”

She’s not even correct. Bernie gets away with it because he’s always been crazy Bernie, now lovable Bernie to Democrats.

Bernie hardly looks privileged. He looks like he needs a few bucks to buy a decent outfit for the Inauguration.

People are angry with Ms. Ochi for picking on their communist hero.

This is the woke teacher. She looks normal enough:

