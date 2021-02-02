CBS reporter asks Joe a question & minion says, “let’s go, move, out”

This is unbelievable. Biden can’t or won’t answer a simple question from a CBS reporter. The reporter was then told by an underling to “Let’s go, move, out.” ‘Rude’ barely covers it.

CBS reporter, Bo Erickson tried to get Joe Biden to say how he plans to handle the teacher unions fighting a return to work during the pandemic. Biden has already told the Chicago Teachers Union that he stands with them.

“Mr. Biden, the COVID task force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to be encouraging unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classrooms, sir?” Erickson asked.

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden responded as those present laughed mindlessly.

Biden didn’t answer and Erickson was basically told to get out.

The so-called president never has to answer a question.

Watch:

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn’t answer. “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

Related