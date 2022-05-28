Woke Team Biden Is Willfully Obliterating the Middle Class

The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” ~ quote often attributed to Vladimir Lenin

Biden’s team is obliterating the middle class in this country and it’s deliberate while his administration and the media lie to us about what is happening.

Inflation is running rampant. The Producer Price Index, the most useful measure of general inflation, is up a whopping 16.3% from April 2021, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, The NY Post reports.

Biden did that. Even if he is too dumb to realize what he’s doing, he is surrounded by a lot of smart advisors. They know what they are doing.

THE EVIDENCE

The team is crushing oil and gas, did nothing about the baby formula shortage, opened our borders to give Democrats a one-party nation, and are sending money we don’t have to far-off lands, as they start new wars.

Bidenistas are crushing oil and gas with regulations at warp speed and there is nothing to take its place. This is madness.

The team – the cabal – is reducing the middle class to poverty and deprivation willfully. The USA is in serious danger.

Biden aligned with a very greedy Big Pharma to force people to get vaccinated. Then he encouraged companies to punish and fire employees if they didn’t. He locked us down, seriously harming small businesses and school children. It was great for Big Box, however.

Teaming up with corporations to form a WOKE cabal is truly obliterating the middle class.

Companies have increasingly been pushing woke causes onto their consumers, but a poll reveals they do so at great risk. A poll of over 1,000 investors, conducted last week by Echelon on behalf of The Daily Wire, shows that Americans want companies they invest in to seek profits instead of promoting political agendas outside of companies’ missions. While 29% of respondents agreed it is a “good thing” for companies to leverage their financial power for political or social means supported by executives, 58% — twice as many — said it is a “bad thing”.

It’s called fascism when Big Corp and Big Government merge.

Without affordable food and energy, borders, and wars abroad to protect other countries’ borders, what do you think is going on?

