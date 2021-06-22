WOKES are outraged over IKEA menu meant to make them happy on the 6-19



















WOKE employees are OUTRAGED, OUTRAGED I tell you, over an IKEA menu. The store manager had to “deeply apologize.”

A Juneteenth menu at the Atlanta-based IKEA store included fried chicken and watermelon, among other items, which got the perpetually outraged cancel culturists in an uproar, according to a CBS46 report.

The store management was serving it to “honor Black Americans,” in light of the Juneteenth holiday.

They were being nice. It’s a foreign company. How much do they know about slavery in the US?

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time,” an anonymous employee said.

Good grief, stop! Enough. Do you know we have an active slave trade today throughout the world. Does anyone care?

“it caused a lot of people to be upset. People actually wanted to quit, people weren’t coming back to work.” At least 33 people didn’t come to work over it.

Non-black people came up with the menu.

The management sent out a revised menu included collard greens, corn bread, mashed potatoes, and meatloaf.

Apparently collard greens and corn bread added insult to injury.

So, I googled soul food restaurants and black chefs. Hot on the menus were collard greens, fried chicken, corn bread, and, yes, watermelon. Why? Because it’s good, not because it’s racist. Get your head out of your butt, people.

All I can say is YUM!

